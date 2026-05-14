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Harvey Elliott receives apology from Unai Emery for 'embarrassing' spell on loan from Liverpool

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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has issued a candid apology to Harvey Elliott, admitting that the midfielder's temporary switch from Liverpool has become an "embarrassing" situation for all parties. Despite arriving with high expectations, the 23-year-old has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture due to complex contractual obligations.

  • Elliott's season in the shadows

    The move to Villa Park was supposed to provide Elliott with the regular Premier League minutes required to take his game to the next level. Instead, the former England under-21 international has been left in professional limbo, making just nine appearances since joining on a season-long loan from the Reds last September.

    The statistics paint a bleak picture of his time in the West Midlands, with the playmaker tallying only 109 minutes of top-flight action. This sidelined status stems from a specific clause in his loan agreement which dictated that Villa would be forced to sign him permanently for a fee of £30 million once he reached a predetermined number of appearances.

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    Contractual complications at Villa Park

    The situation soured further during the winter months. Villa reportedly attempted to renegotiate the terms with Liverpool, asking for the mandatory purchase clause to be removed or adjusted to allow Elliott to play without financial consequence. The Reds, however, held firm on the original agreement.

    Emery addressed the situation on Thursday, telling reporters: "To now explain about the reason for this decision is very difficult, or it is easy, but it is not the moment. My apologies for Harvey Elliott, is every day in my mind. But it is [about] responsibility. We have our responsibility and Liverpool have their responsibility."

  • The human cost of the business

    While the decision was a financial and tactical one for the Villa board, Emery was candid about the personal toll it has taken on the 23-year-old midfielder. With only nine appearances across all competitions, Elliott has essentially lost a year of development at a crucial stage of his career.

    Emery admitted that the scenario has been heavy on his conscience. "Of course, it is something embarrassing for everyone involved," the Spaniard remarked. "As a human and as a person, how the season has gone has been difficult.”

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    What comes next for Elliott and Villa?

    Aston Villa currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Liverpool only on goal difference ahead of their crucial clash this Friday in the penultimate round of the season. Beyond their domestic ambitions, Unai Emery’s side are also eyeing European glory, as they prepare to face Freiburg in the Europa League final on May 20 at Istanbul’s Besiktas Park.

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