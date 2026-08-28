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Harvey Elliott chooses Valencia as Liverpool midfielder closes in on loan exit despite interest from Napoli and Lazio
Elliott pushes for La Liga switch
Elliott looks set to trade the Premier League for La Liga as he moves closer to an exit from Liverpool. The creative midfielder has spent the day in talks with Valencia, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the England youth international has agreed personal terms with the Spanish club.
The development comes after a period of uncertainty for the former Fulham academy product, who has found himself on the fringes of Liverpool's first-team squad during the opening weeks of the new campaign. Napoli and Lazio had also been credited with interest in the 23-year-old, but the prospect of a move to Mestalla appears to have won out.
Liverpool are now in advanced negotiations with Valencia over a loan deal, with the two clubs working to finalise the transfer. With Elliott's Liverpool contract set to expire next summer, the move could also prove significant in determining his long-term future at Anfield.
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Iraola explains midfield selection
The writing has been on the wall for Elliott following his omission from recent matchday squads. New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has been candid about the competition for places at Anfield, specifically citing the balance of his bench as a reason for Elliott's absence.
Addressing the situation, Iraola stated: "With Harvey... I can only choose 20. Harvey is trying and improving every week but I still prefer other options, about the balance on the bench. That's why James McConnell was in the squad, but it's now another new week and new chances for everyone. They have to keep that mentality."
Despite these words of encouragement, the reality is that the arrival of Florian Wirtz and the continued prominence of Dominik Szoboszlai have severely limited Elliott's path to the starting eleven in his preferred number 10 role.
Struggles at Aston Villa and future goals
Elliott’s current predicament follows a difficult 2025/26 season where he was sent on loan to Aston Villa. That move proved to be a frustration for all parties, as Villa reportedly limited his game time to avoid triggering a £35m obligation-to-buy clause.
The midfielder managed just four appearances under Unai Emery before returning to Merseyside. This summer, despite a positive pre-season where he provided an assist in a friendly against Sunderland, he has remained behind the likes of Wirtz in the pecking order.
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A potential fresh start in Spain
A move to Valencia offers Elliott the chance to revitalize a career that has stalled since he was named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 U-21 European Championship. Though Valencia have struggled for form in the early stages of the La Liga season, the opportunity for consistent minutes is the primary draw for the 23-year-old.
Liverpool are reportedly open to the move as they recognize the player's need for senior football, especially after Elliott was left out of the squad for the Premier League opener at Newcastle.
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