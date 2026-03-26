Harry Maguire reveals what he really thinks about former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim

Amorim was sacked in January after a challenging 14-month spell where he recorded just 24 wins in 63 games, facing regular scrutiny over his tactical choices and squad selection. Speaking to The Mirror, Maguire defended his former boss, stating: "I think Ruben was really good with me. I pretty much played every game under Ruben when I was fit. I don’t really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben, I think he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United. I do believe he’ll go on and have an amazing career, and his next club he’ll probably go and win many, many football matches.

"I spoke to him when he left. He wished us all the best. I’m sure he would have been upset, but I know he’s still really, really young and I’m sure he’s going to go on to great things in management."