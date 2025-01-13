Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I feel like I've found something' - Harry Maguire opens up on dramatic uptick in form at Man Utd as he reveals Ruben Amorim's opinion on contract renewal

H. MaguireManchester UnitedPremier League

Harry Maguire has spoken out on his journey after undergoing a dramatic uptick in form since Ruben Amorim took charge at Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Maguire revealed what Amorim told him over his contract
  • Man Utd triggered a one-year extension
  • Maguire saw a change in his form under Amorim
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱