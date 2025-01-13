'I feel like I've found something' - Harry Maguire opens up on dramatic uptick in form at Man Utd as he reveals Ruben Amorim's opinion on contract renewal
Harry Maguire has spoken out on his journey after undergoing a dramatic uptick in form since Ruben Amorim took charge at Manchester United.
- Maguire revealed what Amorim told him over his contract
- Man Utd triggered a one-year extension
- Maguire saw a change in his form under Amorim