'Hope that's blackcurrant' - Harry Maguire aims playful dig at Man Utd team-mate Rasmus Hojlund as striker reveals he's hungry for Premier League success Manchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundHarry MaguirePremier League

Harry Maguire aimed a playful dig at Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund after the striker said he was "hungry" for success next season.