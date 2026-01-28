AFP
Harry Kane goes from zero to hero as much-changed Bayern Munich edge 10-man PSV in breathless Champions League clash
Much-changed Bayern earn hard-fought win
Days after their first Bundesliga loss of the season, their first defeat in the league for 10 months, Bayern made a fast start when Tom Bischof's shot clipped the top of the crossbar. At the other end, Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, dubbed the next Manuel Neuer, made a stunning athletic save to keep out Joey Veerman's long-range deflected effort. The young stopper then made a world-class save to beat out Ivan Perisic's glancing header, and then the former Bayern winger narrowly volleyed wide when on the full stretch.
Early in the second half, PSV's Mauro Junior made a goal-saving clearance when Lennart Karl looked set to score, but Bayern's patience paid off in the 58th minute. Karl combined beautifully with Musiala, who finished off a brilliant move with an emphatic close-range finish. PSV's Matej Kovar showed good agility to push Musiala's strike round the post as the hosts' chances of making the knockout stages of the competition looked bleaker and bleaker.
Just when it looked like they were down and out, the Dutch champions levelled 12 minutes from time thanks to Saibari's terrific shot from 20 yards into the top corner. After partly being at fault for PSV's equaliser, substitute Kane atoned for his error with a clinical first-time hit to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute. Junior was sent off for a second yellow at the death for a clumsy foul on substitute Michael Olise as Bayern finished second in the league phase on Wednesday night.
The MVP
After only returning to action less than a fortnight ago following a leg break last summer, Musiala added another vintage goal to his collection to get off the mark for the campaign. Bayern, who also didn't start Serge Gnabry or Alphonso Davies, have been almost unstoppable this season but if the 22-year-old is fit and firing, look out, Europe. Urbig was also terrific in goal, highlighting how there is life after Neuer at Bayern and Kane took his effort well to restore his side's lead.
The big loser
PSV put up a great fight in their own backyard and had it not been for Urbig's excellent display, they could have won this game. But they are the big losers from this contest as they are no longer in the Champions League after finishing 28th - four places outside the last play-off qualification spot.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
