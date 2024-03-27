Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty
Brendan Madden

Harry Kane will return to Tottenham! Bayern Munich striker set for career-first back in north London as Bundesliga giants make blockbuster announcement

Harry KaneTottenhamBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesliga

Harry Kane is set to make an emotional return to N17 this summer after Tottenham and Bayern Munich announced a prestige pre-season friendly.

  • Kane set for emotional Tottenham return
  • Bayern and Spurs announce showpiece August date
  • England captain hopes to be fit for Arsenal clash

