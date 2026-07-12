Harry Kane reveals what Thomas Tuchel said in the dressing room to England players after admitting to being ‘not happy’ with performance in World Cup quarter-final win over Norway

England may have secured their spot in the semi-finals, but the mood in the dressing room following the 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway was one of perfectionism rather than pure jubilation. Kane revealed that Tuchel was quick to point out that the team's level must improve if they are to lift the trophy.

“He just said there in the changing room, massive congratulations, we should enjoy it and celebrate, but he knows we can do better,” Kane added. “In a way, that’s a good thing. If we are in the semi-finals of a World Cup and knowing we can still improve and find another level, we have to take that as a positive. We can be better with the ball in possession. We have a couple of big games ahead.”