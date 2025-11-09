Harry Kane posts classy Remembrance Sunday message as England captain continues to 'support veterans in so many amazing ways'

Each year people across the UK come together to remember those who have fallen in conflicts across the world. Ceremonies take place on the second Sunday of November, which is known as Remembrance Sunday.

On their website, The Royal British Legion says: "Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism."

King Charles III and other senior royals and political leaders are gathering for the national memorial service at the Cenotaph in central London on Sunday. Some 10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the Royal British Legion's march past Whitehall, alongside around 20 World War Two veterans.