'Can't get my head around it' - Harry Kane left reeling by Eric Dier 'retirement' announcement after Bayern Munich team-mate's 'tough spell' during summer break
Harry Kane says he "can't get his head around" Bayern Munich team-mate Eric Dier retiring from golf after a "tough" summer of playing the sport.
- Dier has been reunited with Kane at Bayern
- Ex-Spurs duo play golf together
- Dier has stopped playing after "tough" summer