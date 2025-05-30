Harry Kane's next partner? AC Milan slap eye-watering price-tag on Rafael Leao as Bayern Munich eye move after missing out on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool
AC Milan have set a €130 million price-tag on Rafael Leao, with Bayern Munich exploring a possible move to pair the AC Milan forward with Harry Kane.
- Milan set a €130m price tag on Rafael Leao
- Portuguese winger scored 12 goals last season
- Bayern, Arsenal also monitoring the 25-year-old