Harry Kane told why Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe will likely beat him to 2026 Ballon d’Or despite England & Bayern Munich striker being a worthy winner in Jamie Carragher’s eyes

Carragher believes Kane has the quality to win the Ballon d'Or but suggested the competition for the 2026 prize will be influenced heavily by the reputations and achievements of Messi and Mbappe. He argued that performances at the World Cup and in the latter stages of the Champions League often carry greater weight than domestic goalscoring records.

"Based on the past 12 months, Kane should win the Ballon d’Or," Carragher admitted. "Unfortunately, he probably won’t because in a World Cup year it is bound to go to the star player of the winning nation. Much as I want to believe England can still win it, there is nothing to support that opinion, especially after recent performances.

"If Argentina retain the cup, Messi will win the Ballon d’Or. If France win the competition, one of their key men will get it. Kane’s Bayern team-mate Michael Olise is a strong contender, and even though by Kylian Mbappe’s standards he has had a frustrating year with his club, that will be forgotten when judged against his fantastic World Cup displays."