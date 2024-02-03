Sensational Harry Kane equals Bayern Munich goal record that's been in place for almost two decades as he brings up No.24 of unbelievable debut season in Gladbach win
Getty
Harry Kane equalled Luca Toni's record for the best debut season in a Bayern Munich shirt after scoring his 24th Bundesliga goal of the campaign.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane scores against Monchengladbach
- Bags 24th Bundesliga goal of season
- Equals Luca Toni's record from 2007