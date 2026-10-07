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'Licking my lips!' – Harry Kane reveals striker delight after historic double at Wembley
Captain celebrates historic milestone at Wembley
Harry Kane marked his 125th international appearance in style, scoring twice as England defeated Czechia 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. The double brought the captain level with goalkeeper Peter Shilton as the most-capped men's player in English history while extending his record tally to 91 goals.
The victory capped a demanding international window for Thomas Tuchel's side.
"It was the perfect night for me personally, and for the team," Kane told ITV. "It has been a tough camp, long camp with some difficult games in there, so it is nice to finish it off all together here at Wembley."
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Kane purrs over fluid attacking moves
Kane praised England's sharp passing sequences, pointing to the team's second goal as an example of their technical quality. A fine combination involving Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers set up Kane for a clinical first-time finish.
"You saw some fantastic football out there again: the way we are moving, playing one-touch football," Kane explained.
"The ball from Elliot to Morgan and then the first-time cross was just as good as it gets. As a striker, you are just licking your lips and waiting for those opportunities."
Growth since opening day setback
The skipper noted that England have steadily improved since their opening fixture defeat to Spain, using the performance as a foundation for growth. "It started in the first game. Although it was not the result we wanted, I still thought there were some really good bits in there," Kane stated.
"I feel like we built on that. We had to find it really quickly and we did, so that is the most pleasing thing."
England have since recorded back-to-back victories against Croatia and Czechia.
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Competition for places raising standards
Kane believes the intense battle for starting spots is pushing the entire squad to higher standards under Tuchel. "There is always going to be competition for every spot," Kane added. "When you are here, it is about taking the opportunities. Whenever you get minutes — whether it is 90, five, whatever it is — do the best with that time."
"Everyone wants to be a part of it, everyone wants to be in the team. That is only going to make us better."
England now turn their attention to November's concluding Nations League fixtures.
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