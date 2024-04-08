Harry Kane and Bayern Munich stars left fuming as WAGS set to miss out on Champions League clash with Arsenal

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeHarry Kane and Bayern Munich stars left fuming as WAGS set to miss out on Champions League clash with ArsenalHarry KaneBayern MunichArsenal vs Bayern MunichArsenalChampions LeagueBayern Munich players are reportedly upset that their wives and partners will not be able to attend the Champions League clash against Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern players' wives will miss out on Arsenal clashUEFA imposed ban on Bundesliga giantsBayern face Arsenal in Champions League quarter-final