Inside the mind of Harry Kane as Bayern Munich striker reveals how he plans his expected goal returns in pursuit of Robert Lewandowski record
The psychology of compartmentalisation
Since arriving in Bavaria in 2023, Kane has transformed the Bayern attack, and he currently finds himself on the cusp of history. Having recently netted his fourth consecutive league brace during a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, the 32-year-old has reached 30 league goals in just 24 appearances. This remarkable strike rate has inevitably drawn comparisons to Lewandowski’s historic 2020-21 campaign, where the Polish forward set a new gold standard with 41 goals. While fans and pundits concentrate on the final calculations needed to surpass that milestone, Kane has disclosed a much more focused approach. Instead of viewing the season as a marathon toward 42 goals, he treats it as a series of sprints, breaking the schedule down into specific windows. This methodology allows him to maintain a high level of performance by setting immediate, realistic targets based on the difficulty and location of upcoming fixtures.
Setting the standard for March
Speaking to Heiko Niedderer from Bild, Kane detailed how he sets his internal expectations for the coming weeks. "I don't really look at the records themselves and say to myself: 'I want to break this record now,'" he explained. "What I do is break the games down into stages. For example, from now until the international break, we have five games. I ask myself: 'Can I score five goals?'
The striker noted that he adjusts these targets based on the context of the matches, such as the defensive strength of Champions League opponents or the advantage of playing at the Allianz Arena. For the current period leading into late March, Kane has set himself a clear objective: "Another five goals! With five games, I expect to be able to score a goal per game. But of course, it could always be a little more, or a little less. Five would be a good target, and most importantly: five wins!"
Respecting the Lewandowski benchmark
Despite his elite scoring rate, Kane remains grounded regarding the difficulty of eclipsing Lewandowski’s 41-goal haul. He acknowledges that the Pole’s record was uniquely impressive due to its sheer efficiency; Lewandowski missed several matches through injury during that record-breaking season, featuring in only 29 games, but compensated with a high volume of hat-tricks. "It will be difficult to beat him," Kane admitted, rating the current chances of success as "pretty even." While he has matched or exceeded many of the benchmarks set by previous Bundesliga greats, the England captain prefers to let others speculate on the final outcome.
A defining five-game stretch
Bayern enter a pivotal month that will test Kane’s five-goal target and their quest for silverware on multiple fronts. Currently 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, Vincent Kompany’s side face Borussia Monchengladbach this Friday before a high-stakes trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. The schedule remains relentless, with the return leg against the Italian side followed by a home clash with Union Berlin just before the international hiatus.
Kane’s recent form suggests he is peaking at the perfect time. However, the next few weeks represent a significant hurdle; Atalanta’s aggressive defensive style and the pressure of knockout European football will demand the very best of his clinical finishing. Should he meet his self-imposed target, he would head into April needing only a handful of strikes to secure his place in the record books.
