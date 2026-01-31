'Worst I've ever met' - Harry Kane and Bayern Munich fume at 'catastrophic' referee after being held to draw by Hamburg

Kane’s frustrations with the referee began in the first half when, just over half-an-hour played, Nicolai Remberg was too quick for Joshua Kimmich and beat the German to a rebound. The Bayern midfielder was then at fault as he tripped the Hamburg midfielder in the box and gave Hamburg a spot-kick. The England forward furiously protested the decision but was waved away. The Arsenal loanee made no mistake from the spot and curled the effort beyond the sprawling Manuel Neuer into the bottom left corner.

Bayern hit back with goals through Kane and Luis Diaz either side of the break. The England forward rifled in from close range to level the game and the Colombian was introduced off the bench at half-time and responded immediately. The winger converted from inside the area from a Michael Olise pass to hand the Frenchman his 15th assist of the season.

Bayern were not ahead for too long and Luka Vuskovic charged past Alphonso Davies to find William Mikelbrencis’ cross and headed home with a powerful effort. The Croatian was immense at the back and did well to wind up Kane, who was growing more frustrated with every chance wasted and shot blocked.

Throughout the game, Bayern were surrounding the referee and felt on more than one occasion that they deserved a penalty. Their appeals were correctly waved away, but that has not stopped Kane from speaking out against the official after the 90 minutes were brought to a close.