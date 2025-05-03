Unbelievable scenes! Harry Kane watches on as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga title right at the death in incredible 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig that sees Eric Dier score bullet header
Bayern Munich went into Saturday's clash with RB Leipzig knowing victory would seal this season's title with two games spare, but it wasn't to be.
- Bayern Munich made to wait for Bundesliga title
- RB Leipzig raced into a 2-0 half-time lead
- Die Roten went 3-2 ahead before late equaliser