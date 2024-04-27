The Harry Kane effect! Why Bayern Munich hitman makes transfer for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz this summer unlikely - explained

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeThe Harry Kane effect! Why Bayern Munich hitman makes transfer for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz this summer unlikely - explainedHarry KaneFlorian WirtzBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenTransfersBundesligaHarry Kane has reportedly made Bayern Munich's pursuit for Florian Wirtz this summer unlikely but remains a "top target" for 2025.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern spent €100 million (£86m/$110m) for Kane in 2023Want to add Wirtz to their ranksMight have to wait for another year to sign the forwardArticle continues below