World Cup 2026 Miami Tickets Guide: Hard Rock Stadium schedule, Quarter-finals, Bronze Final & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami, Florida, is set to be one of the premier venues for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Rebranded as Miami Stadium for the tournament, it will host several group stage and knockout matches during the month-long football spectacle.

Home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the stadium has a strong history of hosting major events, including the Super Bowl, WrestleMania, the Miami Grand Prix, and concerts featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

The city itself is full of energy and has embraced the beautiful game even more since Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami in 2023. Messi, the reigning world champion with Argentina, will look to defend his title and further cement his legacy.

Whether you're traveling from across the globe or you're a local excited for the action just around the corner, GOAL has all the information you need before visiting Miami Stadium.

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