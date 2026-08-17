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Hansi Flick sends clear transfer message to Barcelona board as Catalan giants agree stunning Rodri deal
Flick demands more reinforcements despite Rodri breakthrough
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has suggested that the club’s summer business is far from over, even as reports confirm a massive breakthrough in the market. The Catalan giants have reportedly agreed a £65 million deal to sign Rodri from Manchester City.
Despite this significant investment in the engine room, Flick remains adamant that the squad requires further surgery before the transfer deadline. Speaking to the club’s internal media channels, the former Bayern Munich boss was transparent about his desire for more fresh faces. "I think we need a few more players," Flick stated bluntly.
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Friendly success fuels Flick’s tactical evolution
The manager's comments came in the wake of a productive 5-2 victory over Swiss side Basel at St. Jakob's Park. It was a match that saw several heavy hitters return to the fold, including Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, who scored from the penalty spot in his first appearance since winning the World Cup. Flick was generally pleased with the showing, especially compared to earlier pre-season efforts, though he was quick to identify areas that still need fine-tuning.
"It was a good test for us; Basel played well," Flick explained. "It wasn’t easy playing against them. Perhaps in the first half we didn’t play as quickly as we’d have liked, either in terms of positioning or off the ball. That’s what we need to improve on. We’ve got potential, and I’m pleased with the test."
Despite noting areas for on-pitch improvement, the manager emphasised that the squad's daily application behind the scenes gives him plenty of reasons for optimism.
"The most important thing is how we train, the quality and the intensity, and that’s very good," Flick added . "I can see the standard of the team and that’s what matters most. We’ll analyse this match and also the training sessions. And we’ve got a match this week, so we’ll see."
Squad management ahead of La Liga opener
With the domestic season rapidly approaching, Flick is carefully managing the workloads of his returning stars. The manager explained that fitness levels heavily dictated his rotation strategy during the Basel friendly. He continued: "Some players arrived five days ago and we have to prepare for the match against Elche; we have to think about who can start, who can play the full ninety minutes, and we can only make five substitutions. All of this influences how we want to manage this match.”
The game served as a platform for new arrivals to showcase their potential. Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring after being found by Raphinha, while teenage signing Jesse Bisiwu stole the headlines with a late brace off the bench. Flick remains optimistic about the group's trajectory but continues to stress that the current squad depth may not be sufficient for a grueling multi-competition campaign, hence his insistence on further recruitment to support the incoming Rodri.
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Building momentum for the Joan Gamper Trophy
Barcelona now transition to their final phase of pre-season preparation, culminating in the prestigious Joan Gamper Trophy clash against Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. This will be the final opportunity for Flick to experiment with his tactical setups before the competitive action begins against Elche on August 23.
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