Hansi Flick reveals his half-time instructions that unleashed Barcelona demolition against Newcastle

Addressing the media, Flick revealed the exact tactical adjustments demanded in the dressing room that transformed the team's performance. The manager explained his decisive intervention: “We played too directly in the first half. They're good on the counter-attack and we weren't doing well. We managed to control the game more in the second half.

"The first half was very tough. We knew they would press. We scored two goals, but we had a lot of ups and downs. We made it 3-2, and at halftime, I told the players that we were constantly pushing forward. I told them we had to press them, then control the ball and get in behind them when we could. And it worked out well."