Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona defensive options against Paris Saint-Germain after major injury blows

Barcelona have returned from Seville with three points but suffered a double injury blow, as both Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde are officially ruled out for the trip to Paris.

The club face a serious crisis at the back. To make matters worse, Gerard Martin had to be substituted after feeling discomfort in his foot. It seems highly unlikely that Martin will start at the Parc des Princes, leaving the squad desperately short of natural defenders and forcing the manager to look for alternative solutions within his current midfield ranks.