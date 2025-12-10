AFP
Hansi Flick praises Marcus Rashford's immediate impact as substitute helps rescue Barcelona in Champions League comeback win
Rashford helps inspire Barca comeback
The encounter at Camp Nou was far from the comfortable evening many home fans had anticipated as the visitors from the Bundesliga arrived with a game plan designed to frustrate. For 45 minutes, it worked perfectly, stifling Barcelona’s creative engines and forcing them into congested central areas where chances were scarce.
However, the introduction of Rashford in the second half proved to be the catalyst for a tactical shift that turned the tide. The England international, who has settled quickly since his loan move from Old Trafford, replaced Ferran Torres and immediately offered a direct, vertical threat that stretched the German defence to breaking point, allowing Barcelona to eventually claim three points via two headed goals scored by Jules Kounde. It took just four minutes for Rashford to make his impact, whipping the ball into the back post for the Frenchman to level the tie.
Flick delighted with Rashford role
Speaking to the media after the match, Flick offered a candid assessment of his team's tactical struggles in the first half and explained exactly why Rashford was the solution. The German coach admitted that his players, particularly the energetic Raphinha, had been too eager to get on the ball, drifting out of position and clogging the middle of the pitch.
"I wasn't surprised by Eintracht's approach," Flick stated. "I told my players to forget the past game [Frankfurt's 6-0 loss in Leipzig] because they are a good team.
"In the first half Raphinha was everywhere and maybe that wasn't the best, but his attitude is good. In the second half, we tweaked some things and Marcus was important to give width and stretch the lines."
Winning ugly at the new Camp Nou
Tuesday night proved that this Barcelona side possesses the grit to win ugly. The deadlock was eventually broken not through a flowing passing move, but via dead-ball situations—a testament to the work being done on the training ground.
"We scored two goals from set pieces but that is also part of the game," Flick noted pragmatically.
The manager knows that in the Champions League, particularly against physically robust Bundesliga opposition, the method of victory is secondary to the three points. The win is their third in six European matches this season, leaving them in 14th place in the table and two points outside of the top eight.
Rashford's growing influence
This performance serves as another significant moment in Rashford's Spanish adventure. Having already drawn praise from club legends like Gerard Pique for his surprisingly quick adaptation, the 28-year-old is fast becoming a vital weapon for Flick.
Initially viewed as a luxury depth signing, Rashford is making a compelling case for a permanent starting berth. His unique profile gives Barcelona a "Plan B" that effectively rescued them on Tuesday. Whether starting or coming off the bench to exploit tired legs, he is proving to be a difference-maker on the biggest stage.
The comeback victory puts Barcelona in a commanding position in the Champions League group table, taking a significant step towards automatic qualification for the round of 16, though they will still need to climb into the top eight over their last two matches of the round if they are to avoid the knockout play-off.
For Rashford, the focus will now turn to the weekend's La Liga action. With his impact from the bench undeniable, the question for Flick will be whether to unleash him from the start against Osauna, or continue to use him as the ultimate impact sub against tiring defences.
