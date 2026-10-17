Special boy! Flick warns Barca against El Clasico distraction as Yamal prepares for Betis

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick warned his players that looking ahead to upcoming clashes against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid would be a major error. The league leaders face a tough away fixture against third-placed Real Betis at La Cartuja on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side remain unbeaten at home this season and have shown massive improvement in recent years.

Flick stressed that securing three points in Seville remains the team's sole priority.