Hansi Flick addresses Lamine Yamal's angry reaction to being substituted vs Eintracht Frankfurt as Barcelona wonderkid picks up Champions League suspension

Flick addressed Yamal’s irritation to being withdrawn late on in his post-match comments, offering a composed explanation. He confirmed that the decision to remove the winger was precautionary rather than tactical.

"We changed Lamine with a few minutes to go because he was booked and it was late," Flick said. "If he was a bit annoyed, then I fully understand and I like it. I was a player too. It's fully acceptable, not a problem."

While the manager may appreciate Yamal’s intensity, Barcelona will have to cope without him in their next Champions League fixture. His yellow card against Frankfurt was his third of the current campaign, triggering an automatic one-match suspension. He will therefore miss January’s encounter with Slavia Prague.

Flick also stressed the value of Barcelona’s repeated comebacks, though he conceded the team cannot afford to make a habit of starting slowly.

He added: "Really happy how we come back but sometimes it would also be good to start well and score the first goal. It is what it is."

