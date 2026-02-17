Getty Images
Hansi Flick blasts Barcelona's many 'mistakes' in Girona defeat as coach refuses to use refereeing errors as 'excuse'
Derby despair at Montilivi
Barcelona stumbled in the Catalan derby, surrendering a lead to lose 2-1 at the Estadi Montilivi in a match filled with drama and missed opportunities. The visitors initially broke the deadlock just before the hour mark when defender Cubarsi looped a header into the top corner from a Kounde cross. However, the joy was short-lived as Girona responded almost immediately, with Thomas Lemar tapping home to equalise and ignite the home crowd.
The match was decided in the 86th minute under a cloud of controversy when substitute Beltran struck the winner. Barcelona players were furious, claiming Kounde had been fouled by Claudio Echeverri in the build-up to the goal, but the referee waved play on and a subsequent VAR check allowed the goal to stand. To add to the chaos, Girona finished the match with 10 men after Joel Roca was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for a lunging challenge on Lamine Yamal.
It was a frustrating evening for the Blaugrana, characterised by lethargic attacking play and costly errors. Yamal was particularly unfortunate, missing a penalty in the first half by crashing his effort off the post while the score was still 0-0.
Title hopes take a hit
This defeat serves as a significant blow to Flick's title aspirations, shifting the momentum firmly in favour of their arch-rivals. The loss leaves Barcelona trailing Real Madrid by two points at the summit of La Liga, a gap that could prove decisive as the season enters its critical stages. With Los Blancos showing relentless consistency in the league with eight straight wins, dropping points against a team fighting relegation is a setback Barca can ill afford.
"Our positioning, especially in midfield, wasn't good," Flick said when asked for his thoughts on the game. "We were too open. We need to calm down. We made a lot of mistakes. We have a long week ahead; I'll give the players two days off so they can reset and improve. There's a long way to go; we're currently in second place."
Flick not taking the 'easy way out'
Despite the clear frustration among his players regarding the winning goal, Flick refused to hide behind the referee's decision during his post-match press conference. When asked about the potential foul on Kounde, the German coach admitted it looked like a foul but insisted that using it as an alibi would be wrong.
"What do you think? A foul, right? No need to say anything more," he said, later adding: "If we had played well, I could criticize the decision... but I don't want it to be used as an excuse."
On the other side, Girona boss Michel was quick to defend the legitimacy of his team's victory, dismissing the idea that the result hinged on a single whistle. "I think it’s unfair to talk about just one play after the spectacle we saw," Michel argued.
A rare miss for the prodigy
Yamal's penalty miss marked a rare moment of fallibility for the young superstar who has otherwise been a revelation for Barcelona. Usually composed beyond his years, the winger spurned the chance to give his side the lead, a moment that could have changed the entire complexion of the derby.
For Girona, this victory was historic and statistically vital for their survival hopes. Michel described it as "Girona's best game of the season," a massive claim considering their struggles near the relegation zone. Beating Barcelona is not just a morale booster; the three points moved them up to 12th place, providing a five-point cushion above the drop zone and potentially turning their season around.
Time to reset and recover
Barcelona now face a crucial period of reflection as they attempt to arrest this mini-slump before it derails their season completely. Flick has promised to give his players two days off to "reset and improve" mentally and physically after a gruelling week. The coaching staff will use this time to analyse the defensive errors that cost them points at Montilivi and prepare for the challenges ahead.
There is a silver lining on the horizon for the Blaugrana in the form of returning personnel. Flick hinted that key players are on the verge of coming back, specifically mentioning that Pedri and Marcus Rashford may return soon, which would provide the spark and stability the team desperately lacked in midfield and attack against Girona.
Looking ahead to the fixture list, there is no room for further slip-ups if Barcelona wants to reclaim the top spot. They host Levante on Sunday, a match that has now become a must-win encounter to keep the pressure on Real Madrid.
