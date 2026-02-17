Hansi Flick blasts Barcelona's many 'mistakes' in Girona defeat as coach refuses to use refereeing errors as 'excuse'

Barcelona stumbled in the Catalan derby, surrendering a lead to lose 2-1 at the Estadi Montilivi in a match filled with drama and missed opportunities. The visitors initially broke the deadlock just before the hour mark when defender Cubarsi looped a header into the top corner from a Kounde cross. However, the joy was short-lived as Girona responded almost immediately, with Thomas Lemar tapping home to equalise and ignite the home crowd.

The match was decided in the 86th minute under a cloud of controversy when substitute Beltran struck the winner. Barcelona players were furious, claiming Kounde had been fouled by Claudio Echeverri in the build-up to the goal, but the referee waved play on and a subsequent VAR check allowed the goal to stand. To add to the chaos, Girona finished the match with 10 men after Joel Roca was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for a lunging challenge on Lamine Yamal.

It was a frustrating evening for the Blaugrana, characterised by lethargic attacking play and costly errors. Yamal was particularly unfortunate, missing a penalty in the first half by crashing his effort off the post while the score was still 0-0.