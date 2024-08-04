Hansi Flick and La Masia's kids are having fun! Winners & Losers as Barcelona edge Real Madrid in tense preseason Clasico

The Blaugrana's youth academy showed up in style, but Carlo Ancelotti will need his stars at their best when the season starts

At the end of the day, Barcelona can always rely on its children. Real Madrid are the perennial big spenders. They have deeper pockets than you, more Champions Leagues than you, and a squad laden with star power.

Barca are no longer that team. This is a craftier, younger outfit, one that, more than ever, might rely on its famous academy this season. And on Saturday, new manager Hansi Flick showed just how effective that might be as his side grinded out a 2-1 win over their arch rivals in a preseason clasico.

This wasn’t vintage Barcelona in tiki-taka pomp. Rather, Flick’s side pieced together a composed performance. They attacked at the right times, took their chances as they came, and did enough defensively to keep Madrid’s stars at bay.

The Blaugrana came closest early on, Thibaut Courtois making a smart stop from Pau Victor. The midfielder made no such mistake shortly before half time, corralling Robert Lewandowski's knockdown and heading into an empty net. He added a second after the break, a tidy tap in to complete a fluid counter-attack.

But Madrid always threatened. And they got their deserved goal with 10 minutes remaining, Nico Paz diving acrobatically to nod home at the far post, adding jeopardy to a game that badly needed it.

His late goal could do little to impact the result. Barca were comfortable in the end, seeing out some late pressure - brought about by the introduction of Vinicius Jr - to seal a win. Results don’t matter here, but a new version of Barca seems to be developing. And it might be a lot of fun.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from MetLife Stadium...