Hall of Fame: Andriy Shevchenko - the Ukrainian goal machine who lit up Milan

Shevchenko was born in the Soviet Union, or more accurately, in Dvirkivscyna, a Ukrainian village that lies 100 kilometres east of Kyiv. A city that, 50 years after the birth of one of its greatest-ever champions, would be ravaged by Putin's Russian bombs.

Kyiv was and still is life for Shevchenko. He began kicking a ball around in the small parks among the Soviet buildings of the communist regime near his school, before he honed his craft at Dynamo Kyiv under the watchful eye of Valeriy Lobanovskyi.