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Haircut for Marc Cucurella? Chelsea and Spain full-back jokes he could shave off famous locks if La Roja win World Cup
A bold new promise for 2026
The Spain international has become as famous for his personality off the pitch as his tireless performances on it. Following his viral antics during the Euros, Cucurella has once again taken to social media to stir up excitement ahead of the next major tournament. In a cryptic clip, the defender addressed the world with a serious expression, stating: "The World Cup is coming, but this year, I'm not dyeing it."
The message immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that "not dyeing it" implies he will take the ultimate step and shave his iconic curls off entirely if Luis de la Fuente's side lift the trophy. Having already proven he is a man of his word, the prospect of a bald Cucurella has become a secondary talking point to Spain's actual trophy chances in North America.
Family reactions and social media buzz
It isn't just the fans who are reacting to the news; Cucurella’s inner circle has also weighed in on the potential look. His partner shared her own reaction video on social media, appearing visibly shocked and worried at the prospect of the defender losing his trademark style. Her response was blunt and humorous: "Without your curls, you aren't coming back home."
The interaction has added a layer of domestic drama to the footballing stakes, highlighting just how much the player’s hair has become part of his identity. Despite the warning from home, the Chelsea man seems undeterred, leaning into the "Cucu" persona that has made him a cult hero among both Chelsea and Spain supporters over the last twelve months.
The locker room verdict
Inside the Spanish national team camp, the joke has quickly spread among his team-mates. Several members of the squad have reportedly joked that they want to win the World Cup just to see if the full-back actually goes through with the haircut. The spirit within the group remains high, with Cucurella often acting as the designated entertainer during long tournament stays.
While some colleagues are egging him on, others are less sure they want to see the result. "Some of the guys joke that they want to win just to see what happens," a source close to the camp suggested, noting that the defender's commitment to his promises is well-known within the dressing room. If he says he will do it, he generally does.
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A marketing phenomenon
Cucurella's hair has evolved beyond a simple style choice into a genuine marketing phenomenon. After his Euro 2024 bet led to a massive campaign with hair-care brand Garnier, many were wondering if this latest stunt was another coordinated move. However, the defender’s latest "no dyeing" stance suggests a more "wild" and unscripted approach to his World Cup celebrations. Whether it is a planned campaign or a moment of madness, the countdown to the 2026 World Cup now carries an extra incentive for observers.