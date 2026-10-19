Vicario furious! Juve keeper slams team-mates after Lazio crush Bianconeri in Turin

Juventus goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario endured a painful evening as the Bianconeri suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Lazio on Matchday 7 of Serie A. Despite Juventus controlling long spells of possession, Lazio proved ruthless in front of goal at the Allianz Stadium.

Oliver Provstgaard opened the scoring with a header before Gustav Isaksen and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sealed a comfortable victory for the visitors.

The result leaves Juventus searching for answers after failing to capitalise on several promising chances.