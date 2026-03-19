FIGC President Gabriele Gravina spoke at a press conference following today’s Federal Council meeting held at the Federation’s headquarters.
Translated by
Gravina: "Speculation regarding Open VAR is unwarranted. Tonali? There is concern, but it is moderate."
THE FEDERAL COUNCIL
"Today’s meeting was a significant one. I wanted to examine very carefully the internal divisions within the AIA and the tensions that were being fuelled by certain comments. We are awaiting the appeal – details of which have not yet been communicated to us – regarding the suspension of the AIA president, which was confirmed on 23 February."
A dig at Open VAR
"The other issue concerned Open VAR, which has given rise to some inappropriate speculation. Certain comments have distorted the purpose of the project, which was inspired by the principle of maximum transparency and could have served as a tool for training and information. Unfortunately, it has been exploited; we have condemned violence against referees and reiterated the measures taken by the federation since 2019 to tighten sanctions."
ON TONALI
"I’m not worried; in fact, I’m quite calm. I’m in close contact with Gattuso, whom I’d like to thank once again for the extraordinary work he’s been doing over the past few months. He’s doing a commendable job. I spoke to Sandro last night, along with Mr Gattuso and Dr De Carli; he seemed more relaxed than when he left. There is cause for concern, but it’s moderate. This morning’s tests have provided some reassurance; we must do everything in our power and that of Newcastle to get him back to full fitness.”
ON QUALIFYING FOR THE WORLD CUP
"In 2021, I spoke of an ordinary national team that could become something special if we all made sure everyone felt the significance of the blue shirt and the pride of wearing it. I don’t want to offend anyone, and I certainly don’t want to downplay the team’s technical ability, but compared to some of the powerhouses, we can say we were an ordinary team. We must shake off these moments of general despondency; we must all realise that the nation’s support must carry these lads to America, even if we have to swim there if necessary.”