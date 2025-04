VIDEO: Classic Granit Xhaka! Hot-headed ex-Arsenal man involved in FURIOUS finger-pointing exchange with Bayer Leverkusen fans after DFB-Pokal humiliation against third-tier Bielefield

Granit Xhaka was spotted furiously arguing with Bayer Leverkusen fans after the team's humiliating exit from DFB Pokal semi-final.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Xhaka argued with Leverkusen fans while pointing fingers

Leverkusen went down against lower-division side Bielefield

Crashed out of DFB Pokal last-four stage Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱