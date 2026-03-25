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Moataz Elgammal

Graham Potter responds to Jose Mourinho after Benfica boss questions Sweden coach's decision

J. Mourinho
G. Potter
S. Dahl
Ukraine vs Sweden
Ukraine
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World Cup Qualification UEFA

Sweden head coach Graham Potter has responded to Benfica manager Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese boss questioned the omission of left-back Samuel Dahl from the national squad. Mourinho expressed surprise at the decision, prompting a firm yet composed explanation from the English coach ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off match against Ukraine.

  • Mourinho questions omission

    The debate began when Mourinho highlighted the impressive development of Dahl since his arrival at the Estadio da Luz. Benfica have enjoyed a strong campaign, and the manager felt the 23-year-old defender deserved international recognition. Expressing his disbelief over the left-back's absence from the latest squad, the legendary tactician made a pointed remark directed at the national team boss. He stated: "Potter is the one who will have to explain why Samuel Dahl is not in the national team."

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    Potter defends selection criteria

    Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of their critical World Cup 2026 play-off semi-final against Ukraine, Potter directly addressed the comments originating from Portugal. The English coach maintained his composure, insisting that such disagreements over squad selection are simply part of the football industry. He offered a comprehensive response to the scrutiny, stating: "It was as I already said in the last press conference, there are always people who advocate for a different decision from yours. It's part of the job. We are happy with the players we have. There is nothing negative regarding Samuel, at all. It is a sporting decision and there are always difficult decisions that we have to make."

  • Impressive stats across all competitions

    The foundation of this managerial back-and-forth lies in the defender's exceptional workload this season. The Lisbon club have heavily relied on his services, with the youngster making 46 appearances across all competitions, including the Champions League. In the Liga Portugal alone, he has played 26 matches. His work rate and tactical discipline are key reasons why his club manager felt compelled to champion his cause publicly, as he continues to be a robust presence in the starting lineup.

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    Limited international experience

    Despite his outstanding club form, the full-back's history with the senior national team remains remarkably brief. To date, he has played only two friendly matches for Sweden, featuring against Estonia in January 2024 and Luxembourg in March last year. More recently, towards the end of the World Cup qualification phase, he found himself either on the bench or entirely left out of the squad by the coaching staff. While the debate surrounding his current omission has dominated recent headlines, the national team must quickly shift their entire focus back to the pitch, as securing qualification against Ukraine is the ultimate priority for the current group.

World Cup Qualification UEFA
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