'It's good to be back!' - Cristiano Ronaldo marks return from injury with brace as Al-Nassr edge towards Saudi Pro League title

Ronaldo ensured his milestone 100th appearance in the Saudi Pro League would be one to remember. After a brief spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the last three league matches, the 41-year-old returned to the starting lineup with the same hunger that has defined his career, scoring twice in the second half to break Al-Najma’s resolve.

The stats continue to defy age for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man. Ronaldo has now racked up 97 goals in his first 100 league games in Saudi Arabia, a staggering 39 more than his closest rival, Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah, has managed in the same timeframe. With a match-high eight shots and four big chances created, Ronaldo looked every bit the game-changing player Al-Nassr need for the final title run-in.