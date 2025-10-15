Golden Boy 2025 finalists: Chelsea sensation Estevao, Borussia Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham & Real Madrid wonderkid Franco Mastantuono among hopefuls vying to inherit award from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

The current holder of the Golden Boy award is Barcelona and Spain forward Yamal, who is absent from the 25-person list for the 2025 edition. Despite playing a significant role in helping the Catalan giants win the league and cup double last season, Yamal could not be nominated again due to the competition's rules preventing any player winning the award more than once.

Ahead of the return of La Liga this weekend, Barcelona have been given a major boost after Yamal returned to training ahead of his side’s clash against Girona on Saturday. The wonderkid missed the Blaugrana’s 4-1 league defeat against Sevilla, as well as Spain’s victories over Georgia and Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying, after the groin injury which has plagued his season flared up in the 2-1 Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, 1 October.