Giovanni van Bronckhorst prepares for emotional Barcelona reunion with Feyenoord

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set for a memorable reunion as his side face Barcelona in the Champions League. The trip marks the first time the former Dutch international will come up against the Catalan giants since his decorated playing spell at Camp Nou.

Van Bronckhorst spent four successful years with Barcelona, lifting the Champions League trophy alongside stars like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

"I only have good memories," Van Bronckhorst reflected. "I was here for four years; I'm part of this club's history. It's strange playing against Barca; it's my first time."