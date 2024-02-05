Why Gio Reyna won't feature in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup clash with Bristol City, while USMNT teammate Matt Turner set to start - explained

Why Gio Reyna won't feature in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup clash with Bristol City, while USMNT teammate Matt Turner set to start - explainedJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesMatt TurnerGiovanni ReynaUSANottingham Forest vs Bristol CityNottingham ForestBristol CityFA CupUSMNT duo Matt Turner and Gio Reyna won't take to the pitch together for Nottingham Forest Wednesday in the FA Cup, and here's why.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna signs on loan for Forest from DortmundMade debut at the weekend vs BournemouthSet to not feature in FA Cup, while Turner likely to start