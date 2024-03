USMNT boss Greg Berhalter admits Gio Reyna's lack of minutes at Nottingham Forest is 'concerning' but insists attacker has justified March camp inclusion Gregg BerhalterGiovanni ReynaUSANottingham Forest

Gio Reyna's lack of minutes at Nottingham Forest is worrisome for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, but the U.S. coach insisted his inclusion was valid.