Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to reject PSG contract offer amid Man City interest as French giants see Man Utd target as ideal replacement for star goalkeeper
As Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to reject new deals, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Porto's Diogo Costa as his replacement.
- Donnarumma continues to reject contract extension offers
- PSG target Porto's Diogo Costa to replace the Italian
- Manchester United are also in the race to sign Costa