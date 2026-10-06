AFP
'Winning was crucial' - Gianluca Scamacca hails Italy's resilience as Roberto Mancini's side dispatch Turkey in Nations League
Host nation breaks Bologna deadlock
The resilience instilled by Mancini was plain to see as Scamacca broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, crashing a half-volley off the underside of the bar after excellent interplay between Antonio Vergara and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Despite being pegged back by Aral Simsir's shock equaliser early in the second half, the hosts replied swiftly through a Riccardo Calafiori header before Francesco Pio Esposito sealed the 3-1 victory. This decisive display saw off an aggressive start from Vincenzo Montella's men and secured vital points in front of an expectant Renato Dall'Ara faithful.
- LaPresse
Striker prioritises collective squad objective
Scamacca cut a humble figure despite getting his name on the scoresheet, choosing to highlight the collective determination needed to tame stubborn opposition.
Speaking to RAIafter the final whistle regarding the side's overall display, the Atalanta forward stated: "I am overjoyed - not so much about the goal, but rather the result, given that winning was crucial for us. We knew it wouldn't be easy, because Turkiye are an aggressive team, but we played an excellent match."
Underlining his ongoing commitment to the cause, he added: "I'm always focused on being ready and giving my all whenever I'm called to play; the most important thing is helping the national team."
Historic milestone highlights youthful depth
Italy's prompt recovery from that second-half setback was capped in historic style when Esposito pounced from close range in the closing stages. The strike etched the young forward's name into the history books, making him only the second player in the history of the national team to reach seven goals by the age of 21, trailing only the iconic Giuseppe Meazza in January 1931. Weathering moments of genuine adversity in Bologna offered further proof that the Azzurri's attacking transition is progressing in the right direction.
- IPA Sport
Decisive qualification tests loom ahead
This home victory lifts the 2020 European champions to seven points from four matches, cementing second place in Group A1. Mancini's charges now prepare to host France and travel to Belgium during the November international break as they target a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. That high-profile double-header will provide a definitive examination of Italy's credentials and recent consistency on the continental stage.
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