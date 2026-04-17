Gian Piero Gasperini in tears as Roma boss reveals breakdown in Claudio Ranieri relationship before storming out of press conference

The press conference reached a somber conclusion when Gasperini was asked to reflect on the unity he experienced during his legendary stint in Bergamo. Comparing the harmony of his former club to the current discord at Roma proved too much for the 68-year-old, who became visibly moved as he spoke about his former president, Antonio Percassi.

“In Rome, there’s everything you need to do well. In Bergamo, I succeeded because the environment around me was united, and the club’s work was extraordinary,” he said before his voice began to crack. “The small city also created an ideal atmosphere. We worked and built things together. There were young players and more, a strong core group. Think about the transfers made and how the money was reinvested. The anomaly of Atalanta was that it was playing in Europe while still making a profit. It was not just thanks to me, but above all to a very capable club, which worked in harmony with the coach. Then things changed a bit, partly because ownership changed, and partly because of the ‘father figure’ I was very close to [Antonio Percassi]...”

Gasperini then stood up and departed the room in tears, unable to continue.