AFP
'They're my kryptonite!' – Gian Piero Gasperini makes honest Inter Milan admission before showdown
Gasperini seeks to bridge gap against benchmark Inter
Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini declared his side's ambition to compete on equal terms with Inter Milan ahead of their high-profile clash at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi boss acknowledged the reigning champions as the benchmark for Italian football following their domestic dominance and European finals.
Despite admitting Inter remain objectively superior in terms of squad depth and consistent results, Gasperini expressed satisfaction with Roma's progress.
He stressed that evaluating genuine Scudetto ambition requires waiting until twenty matchdays pass.
- Italy Photo Press
Roma boss confronts personal ten-match losing streak
The upcoming fixture presents a psychological hurdle for Gasperini, who lost his last ten consecutive meetings against Inter across various managerial spells. He admitted the record spans multiple managerial eras, extending from Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi to current boss Cristian Chivu.
However, the 68-year-old tactician insisted similar negative runs occur when facing dominant sides.
"Are they my kryptonite? There was a period when I was able to get some results with Inter, but then in recent years we've always lost," Gasperini stated. "It might be the tactical aspect, but the coaches have changed from Conte to Inzaghi and Chivu, and the results haven't changed. We're up against a strong team."
Full squad available as Pellegrini returns to contention
In a significant boost for the hosts, Gasperini confirmed that Manu Kone, Evan Ndicka, and Wesley recovered from minor knocks and seasonal flus to remain fully available. Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini also rejoined full training over the past fortnight following his extended absence.
The manager emphasized that pre-match tension will override any lingering physical fatigue across the group.
Additionally, Gasperini brushed aside recent refereeing controversies involving match official Davide Massa, backing him to deliver a perfect performance.
- AFP
Tactical decisions loom over wing-back positions
Gasperini faced questions regarding his tactical setup on the right flank, where young prospect Lulli remains under consideration for a starting spot. The manager highlighted the tactical versatility of both Nahuel Molina and Wesley, noting both right-footed wide players can operate effectively on either side.
Choosing the ideal combination on the flanks will prove crucial in containing Inter's wide transitions.
Roma enter the fixture intent on maintaining their improved league position and ending their winless run against the league leaders.
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