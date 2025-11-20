This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Germany adidas
Angelica Daujotas

Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

A modern classic: Germany’s 2026 World Cup kit echoes legendary past victories.

Germany’s 2026 World Cup kits mark the end of an era. Adidas delivers a design rooted deeply in the country’s storied football history, while ushering in a swan song before a major supplier switch.

The home shirt channels the spirit of past triumphs, with repeating diamonds and chevron motifs inspired by Germany’s iconic tournament-winning kits. Alongside a rumoured bold away option, these kits blend nostalgia, high performance and national pride.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know: the designs, release timing, and how much they’ll cost below.

  • adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit - Germany 3adidas

    Germany Home Kit

    The home jersey is a modern tribute to Germany’s most legendary World Cup shirts. A clean white base provides the canvas for a striking tricolour diamond and chevron pattern in black, red and gold - echoing the graphics of the 1990 and 2014 World Cup winners. Four stars above the crest commemorate Germany’s World Cup victories in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.

    Completing the look are black shorts and white socks, which also mirror the diamond motif, a cohesive finish that bridges tradition and modernity.

    The home kit officially dropped on 6 November 2025, available via adidas’s global store, the DFB fan shop, and select retailers. Pricing for the home shirt is set at £120 for the authentic jersey and £85 for the replica.

  • Germany Away Kit

    Germany’s leaked away kit takes a sharp turn into darker tones, featuring a navy backdrop complemented by mint accents and white branding.  The shirt portrays a subtle zigzag or “snowflake” pattern, giving it texture without overplaying the design, while a tricolour collar and sleeve cuffs provide a patriotic nod.

    Notably, this will be the last Germany away shirt made by adidas, with Nike set to take over as the DFB’s kit supplier from 2027. The away jersey is expected to launch around March 2026, timed with the next wave of 2026 World Cup kit releases.

