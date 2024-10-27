Lionel Messi, Inter MiamiGetty
Mitchell Fretton

Gerardo Martino claims Lionel Messi is still 'the best in the world' with Inter Miami boss confused by Ballon d'Or criteria ahead of expected Vinicius Junior coronation

L. MessiInter Miami CFG. MartinoVinicius JuniorReal MadridMajor League Soccer

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino still considers Lionel Messi to be "the best in the world" despite Vinicius Junior's imminent Ballon d'Or nod.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Vinicius Jr. expected to win Ballon d'Or
  • Inter Miami boss Martino admits Brazilian deserves award
  • But still thinks Messi the best on planet
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below