Rohit Rajeev

Gennaro Gattuso urges 'reflection' over lack of homegrown talent in Serie A as new Italy coach highlights foreign dominance in top flight

ItalyG. GattusoSerie A

Gennaro Gattuso has urged coaches in Serie A to give more chances to young players from Italy as he bemoans the lack of homegrown talent.

  • Gattuso appointed the new Italian team coach
  • Wants more chances to be given to youngsters
  • Majority of Serie A players are from outside the country.
