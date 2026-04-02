AFP
Gennaro Gattuso set to pay the consequences for Italy's latest World Cup disaster as two big-name candidates emerge to replace AC Milan legend
End of the road for Gattuso and Buffon
The fallout from Tuesday’s disaster in Zenica has begun, and the first casualty appears to be the manager. Despite FIGC president Gabriele Gravina initially offering public support, the reality of the situation points toward an inevitable exit. The AC Milan legend took over from Luciano Spalletti last June with a mandate to guide the team to North America, but that objective has been spectacularly missed. Gianluigi Buffon is also expected to depart. The legendary goalkeeper, who has served as the squad's head of delegation since August 2023, is set to leave his post alongside Gattuso.
- Getty Images
Two heavyweights on the shortlist
As the Italian federation begins the painful process of reconstruction, two heavyweights have already emerged as the primary candidates to take the reins. Reports from Sky Italia suggest that Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri are the names at the top of the wishlist for the FIGC. Both managers possess the elite pedigree required to handle the pressure of the national team, though both are currently tied to major clubs. Conte, who previously oversaw a highly credible Euro 2016 campaign with the Azzurri, is currently at the helm of Napoli, while Allegri is back in the dugout at Milan. While respective club owners Aurelio De Laurentiis and Gerry Cardinale may be reluctant to lose their respective managers mid-project, the lure of the blue shirt and a long-term reconstruction mission could prove difficult for either tactician to turn down.
Political pressure mounting on FIGC leadership
The crisis has extended far beyond the pitch, reaching the highest levels of the Italian government. Minister of sport Andrea Abodi has been vocal in his criticism, calling for a total overhaul of the system. He recently noted: "it’s evident that Italian football needs to be rebuilt, and this process must start with a renewal of the FIGC leadership." The sense of national embarrassment is palpable, with many viewing this as a failure of the entire structure of the game in Italy. With a federation council meeting scheduled for next week, the pressure on Gravina to resign is intensifying. Lazio president and senator Claudio Lotito has even launched a formal petition in the senate to force a change at the top.
- IMAGO / EPA
What's next for Azzurri?
Whoever takes the reins from Gattuso will face the monumental task of rebuilding a shattered squad. Italy's decline in the global rankings and their loss of international prestige have made this one of the most difficult jobs in world football. The federation must act quickly to secure a successor, whether it be a return for Conte or a first international stint for Allegri. With the future of Italian football hanging in the balance, the next appointment will be the most critical in the country's modern history.