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Genius of the genie! Lionel Messi grants MLS wondergoal wish as new Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos ‘rubs the lamp’
Messi settles five-goal thriller in spectacular style
The Argentine GOAT was at his vintage best on Saturday night, dragging Inter Miami to a hard-fought victory in a five-goal thriller that silenced a hostile crowd at Empower Field at Mile High. The legendary No. 10 notched two goals on the night, including a late stunner that reminded the footballing world of his enduring genius.
Interim boss Hoyos, who stepped into the dugout following the sudden departure of Javier Mascherano, was left in awe of his captain's ability to decide games on his own. "We have the magic that God gave our No. 10," Hoyos told reporters after the final whistle. The victory was essential for the Herons, snapping a two-game winless streak and providing much-needed stability to a club that has faced significant upheaval in recent weeks.
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Hoyos rubs the lamp
The narrative surrounding the match was heavily focused on Hoyos, the former sporting director who took the reins after Mascherano stepped down citing personal reasons. Hoyos, who coached Messi during his formative years at La Masia, relied on that lifelong connection to spark a result. The familiarity between the two was evident as Messi played with a freedom that eventually broke the Rapids' resolve in front of a historic crowd of 75,824 fans.
“I think there was an important reaction after the 2-2, where we had to change our shape,” Hoyos said. “And well, I’ll repeat it: the lamp was rubbed, and out comes that goal that only he (Messi) can score. It’s a great blessing to have him.” The interim manager was visibly moved by the occasion, adding: "Today was a beautiful experience because there are players of enormous quality on the team, the best player in history is here. So I got very emotional many times. Because that’s what football is: emotion."
Record-breaking night in Mile High
The atmosphere at Empower Field at Mile High was electric, with a historic crowd gathering to catch a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The attendance figure of 75,824 officially became the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history, proving that the Messi effect continues to reach new heights as the league prepares for a home World Cup in 2026.
Messi did not keep the fans waiting long, opening the scoring with an 18th-minute penalty before German Berterame doubled the lead. Though Colorado fought back valiantly with second-half goals from Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi, they ultimately had no answer for the 38-year-old maestro's 79th-minute stunner which handed Miami a much-needed second win in their last seven outings.
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Momentum for the World Cup year
Messi’s brace in Denver takes his tally to seven goals for the season, placing him within striking distance of the MLS Golden Boot lead. At 38 years old, the two-time reigning league MVP is showing no signs of slowing down as he prepares to lead Argentina into the 2026 World Cup on North American soil. Alongside fellow Designated Player German Berterame, who also found the net against Colorado, Messi has Miami looking like a powerhouse once again.
The win moves Inter Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind leaders Nashville SC. The Herons will now look to carry this momentum into their midweek clash against Real Salt Lake, as they aim to prove that their championship aspirations remain firmly on track despite the recent coaching carousel.