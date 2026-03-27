Gazzetta dello Sport - Juventus make a surprise move for Lewandowski: what’s emerging about the Barcelona striker’s future

Juventus are serious about signing Robert Lewandowski. Following previous contacts made by the Bianconeri management with the entourage of the Polish Barcelona striker, according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, a representative was present in the stands at the *PGE Narodowy* stadium yesterday evening to watch the play-off semi-final between Poland and Albania. The hosts won 2-1 and will face Sweden next Tuesday for a place at the World Cup, thanks in part to the goal that temporarily levelled the score at 1-1, scored by the striker born in 1988.
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