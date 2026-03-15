In the frantic second half of Inter v Atalanta, in short, all sorts of things happened, so much so that *La Rosea* had to piece together the many events. It all started with Krstovic’s equaliser, which followed a challenge between Sulemana and Dumfries, deemed a foul by the Nerazzurri. It was at this point that the home side began to protest vehemently. Among the most agitated was Barella who, as the goal was awarded, said: “I can’t believe it, he’s given it.” Chivu was also furious; having already been booked for protests, he was sent off whilst continuing to shout: “It was a foul, it was a foul.” The protests became even more violent after the alleged penalty not given for a foul by Scalvini on Frattesi and at the final whistle when Inter surrounded Manganiello. Among the many quotes reported by La Gazzetta is also a “They’re making us pay for it…”, a clear reference to what happened in theDerby d’Italia and which, according to the Nerazzurri side, still played an active role in what occurred weeks later.

In the post-match, the Nerazzurri officials had a meeting with the refereeing team, during which their complaints were upheld, particularly regarding the Frattesi penalty. Despite this and a long period spent in the bowels of the Meazza, Chivu’s side decided to retreat behind a media blackout and therefore did not allow any of their players to speak.